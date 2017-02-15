Memorial Mass for Bruce Vaverka, 58, was at 10 a.m. Wed., Feb. 15, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hennessey officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home, Hennessey.

Bruce was born in Enid on Jan. 18, 1959 to Jerry and Lucille Hill Vaverka and died Fri., Feb. 10, 2017 in Enid.

Bruce married Shannon Elson in Bison on July 15, 1989.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon, of the home; one son, Alex Vaverka of Enid; five brothers, Jerry Allen Vaverka of Cottage Grove, Ore., Frank Vaverka of Bison, Sam Vaverka of Tulsa, Pat Vaverka of Hennessey, Brian Vaverka of Midwest City; two sisters, Viktoria Vaverka of Edmond, Catherine Troyer of Hennessey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made in his name to St. Joseph’s Men’s Club with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.