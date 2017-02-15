Eagles knock off rival Kingfisher 71-54
Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
REDEEMING THEMSELVES IN GAME AGAINST YELLOWJACKETS
By:
Michael Swisher
A small dose of revenge was served up Monday night and it has the Hennessey boys’ basketball team on a roll entering the playoffs.
The Eagles concluded their regular season with an inspired, thrilling 71-59 home win against rival Kingfisher to atone for their lone loss this season.
