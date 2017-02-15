School board OKs setting up its own Campus Police Dept.

The school board approved 23 pages of policies and procedures needed to set up the Hennessey Campus Police Dept. last week.

They took the action after about 20 minutes of discussion as to whether their newly-created “school resource officer could drive the patrol car to and from his home (in Enid) every day.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/