Town board approves campus police agreement with their lawyer’s changes

Deletions and additions to the school’s suggested agreement with the town about their Campus Police Dept. were approved in a unanimous vote by the town board Monday night. But not without more questions.

The town’s liability, how the school’s officer would be commissioned and others were answered by Supt. Mike Woods from the audience.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/