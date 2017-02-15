Town board approves campus police agreement with their lawyer’s changes

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

Deletions and additions to the school’s suggested agreement with the town about their Campus Police Dept. were approved in a unanimous vote by the town board Monday night. But not without more questions.

The town’s liability, how the school’s officer would be commissioned and others were answered by Supt. Mike Woods from the audience.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/

Category: 
News

The Hennessey Clipper

117 S. Main
PO Box 338
Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: 405-853-4888

 

 