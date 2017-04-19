“I am here. There is life. Eternal life.” We call it Easter.

Father Ed Menasco

In his best-selling book “Man’s Search for Meaning,” Victor Frankl describes his experience as a prisoner inAuschwitz during the Nazi occupation.Considered to be a classic, the book tells the painful story how Frankl’s fellow prisoners coped with the horrorsof a concentration camp.

The question driving the entire bookis: How are people able to maintain anysense of hope while surrounded by so much anguish and terror?

