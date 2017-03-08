12 Eagles qualify for state Sat. at Prague

Twelve of the 20 Eagle power lifters qualified for state at the regional meeting Saturday in Clinton and they won the Class 2A competition. The team will compete at the state meet this Saturday at about 9 a.m.

“We really appreciate all of the fan support we have had the past few meets,” said coach Rick Luetjen, “and I know our kids do as well! Hopefully we will have a big group there Saturday at state!

“Getting 12 placers qualified for state is an outstanding accomplishment. Not only did we qualify 12, but also we won the Class 2A regional as well as we were the top scoring team overall out of all the small schools there.”

