4T’S WINS NATIONAL AWARD

4T’s, Hennessey’s local grocery has won another national award for marketing. In a nation wide contest sponsored by wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers, 4T’s placed in the top five among 3,000 entries across states ranging from Wisconsin to Texas and from Colorado to the Gulf coast.

To win the contest, 4T’s used a marketing strategy which utilized both print and digital advertising. They built a display, sponsored a Guacamole contest (won by Jamie Whittenburg), and posted a video on Facebook.

