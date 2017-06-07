Alan Max McIlvain, 70, was called home June 1, 2017, in Wichita, Kan. He was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Enid and he was raised in Hennessey and was a 1965 HHS Grad. Alan received his Bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and his Juris Doctorate of Law degree from Oklahoma University. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After leaving Hennessey, he lived in Perry and the Oklahoma City area before moving to Douglass, Kan. Alan was united in marriage with Barbara Siegrist Sept. 20, 1999, and she survives in Douglass, Kan. Alan is also survived by his two sons Ryan (Karyn) in Okarche and Andy (Ryan Canady) in Norman, a brother, Terry (Ginger) in Topeka, Kan.; and four grandchildren, three nieces and many cousins and friends. His parents, T.J. and Maxine McIlvain, preceded him in death. Alan’s celebration of life service was held at First Baptist Church in Hennessey June 6 with burial in the Hennessey cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his wife has requested that donations be made to St. Michaels Church (525 E. Main Street; Mulvane KS 67110) or “Because of You Rescue” (P.O. Box 30482 Edmond, OK 73003