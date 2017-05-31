The funeral for Alan Ray Harris, 68, was at 10:00 a.m. Wed., May 31, 2017, at First Christian Church and was officiated by Rev. Drew Kirtley. The burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Alan was born in Enid on September 21, 1948, to Roy “Shorty” and Nadine Burner Harris and died Sat., May 27, 2017, at his home in Hennessey. He graduated from Hennessey High School and attended Phillips University. Alan served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He married Jane Deines in Hennessey on March 25, 1967. He is survived by one son Michael Harris and wife Nita of Hennessey; two daughters Brady Harris of Hennessey, Amy Arndt and husband Bill of Enid; his mother Nadine Harris; one sister Dona Caulder all of Hennessey; one brother Michael Harris and wife Gayle of Oklahoma City; eight grandchildren Megan Rains, Janie Harris, Jacob Harris, William Arndt, Annie Arndt, Nathan Harris, Tre- Copeland, Cassie Berkenbile; three great-grandchildren Aiden Berkenbile, Maesyn Harris, and Oliver Addington. Alan was preceded in death by his father Roy “Shorty” Harris, his wife Elizabeth Jane Harris, and one infant daughter Leslie Jane Harris. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Hospice Circle of Love with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.