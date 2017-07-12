The funeral for Albert Ray Copeland, 83, Hennessey was at 10:00 a.m. Mon., July 10, 2017, at 132 Bible Church and was officiated by L. D. Choate. The burial followed at the Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Albert was born at Reydon, Oklahoma on June 8, 1934, to George William and Myrtle Mae Wood Copeland and died Thurs., July 6, 2017, at Hennessey Care Center. He married Darlina “Dee” Slocumb in Hennessey on August 8, 1954. Albert was a member of 132 Bible Church and the GWRRA Motorcycle Club. He is survived by two daughters Ginger Haworth and husband Donald of Waukomis, Jeana Swain and husband Leroy of Enid; six sons Albert Dean Copeland and wife Sue of Stroud, Kevin Copeland and wife Vickie, Bobby Copeland, Randy Copeland all of Hennessey, Bo Copeland and wife Linda of Port St. Luci, Florida; four brothers James Copeland of Morrison, Tommy Copeland of Hennessey, Don Copeland of Fairmont, William Copeland of Parsons, Kansas; one sister Sylvia Wymore of Hennessey; 23 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Albert was preceded in death by his wife Dee, one daughter Penny; one sister and one brother. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Russell Murray Hospice or 132 Bible Church with the funeral home serving as custodian of the funds.