ALL HAILED - From pea to softball size

The sky darkened last Thursday afternoon and storm winds blew dark clouds in from the south. Lightning cracked and thunder rolled across the heavens as a thunderstorm raged across the Hennessey area and Kingfisher County.

Thankfully, the predicted tornado activity passed us by, while the plinking of hailstones warned of the potential for damage.

Hennessey Police Department officers acted as storm spotters at town limits. One pair stationed at the SJL yard south of town kept watch until an especially large hailstone impacted the roof of their car.

They received reports of “big hail” from the Marshall area northeast of Hennessey on SH 51.

Dover had minimal reports of hail and officers said the hail mostly ended at Love’s Country Store at Seventh and Main St.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/