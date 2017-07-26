Hennessey choral students, Jaden Matthews (left) and Keeley Gallia, attended All-State Choir Camp at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Beth Berkenbile, choral teacher, and the girls began the journey of learning two songs in a foreign language and one English song. They will use their three-day experience to help them during their auditions for regional and state honor choirs.

