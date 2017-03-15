The funeral for Andrew Eugene “Gene” Green, 64, Dover, was at 10 a.m. Tues.,March 14, 2017 at Dover Christian Church officiated by Rev. Fred Jones. Burial followed at Dover Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home, Hennessey.

Gene was born in Enid on May 19, 1952 to Andrew and Vera Green. He went to be with our Lord and Savior Sat., March 11, 2017 at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Gene grew up in Dover where he attended Dover High School; he was active in sports, FFA and Glee Club. In his early 20s, Gene joined the Army National Guard. He served his term then focused on a lifelong career in the oil and gas industry. He worked hard and was well known for his expertise in the area of oil and gas.

Gene was married to Rebecca Ann Harviston for 22 years. They had three children that he was very proud of. Gene enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He always had a contagious smile and a bright look in his eyes when he was around his grandchildren. Gene also liked watching OU games and old western re-runs.

Gene always thought about others and had a huge heart. He was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back if needed. He fought a hard battle with lung cancer for two years all the way until he decided to walk through the gates of heaven. He truly was a great man with many friends and family.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Vera Green of Dover.

He is survived by his son, Steven Eugene Green and wife Christy of Boerne, Texas; his daughter Amy Renee Henley and husband Mitch of Piedmont, and his son, Andrew Randall Green and wife Robin of Dover; his eight beautiful grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Green and wife Carolyn; his sisters, Shirley Fuksa and husband Laddie, Sue Garlett and Ronnie Bratcher, Fern Wiggs and husband Richard, Debbie Lack and husband Joe, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.