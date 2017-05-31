Appreciating a moment in time as it happens
Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By:
Morgan Smith Summer Intern
Remember that phrase, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can do whatever I want?”
I bet you do. At some point, everyone blurts that phrase out as a kid.
And boy did we have it wrong.
Like many other children from my generation, I was a big fan of Disney movies growing up. So you can imagine how ecstatic I was when my boyfriend told me he got tickets to see The Lion King in OKC.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/
Category: