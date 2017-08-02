ATV only allowed in town limits with permits from police dept.

The Town of Hennessey allows golf carts, utility terrain vehicles, side by side fourwheelers and small vehicles commonly known as mini-trucks, but only with permits issued by the Hennessey Police Department.

You must provide proof of liability insurance issued through a licensed insurance company, and also provide a valid driver’s license for all drivers who will be operating the equipment in the town limits.

The $25 permit must be carried in the golf cart or UTV while in operation and are good for one year from issue date.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/