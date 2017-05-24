Benefit dodge ball tournament Raised much needed funds

Several children and adult teams showed up last Saturday to have some fun and raise $5,300 for Bonnie and her husband, Randy Flud who live here in Hennessey. Bonnie was diagnosed with stage four liver and colon cancer.

Bonnie doesn’t have insurance and just recently started chemo treatments.

Their children are Candance Flud and Wrobyn Lovins.

Tyson Copeland, one of the planners of the event, was excited that the dodge ball tournament went over so well. They also sold lunch, had a bake sale and took donations.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/