The best jobs keep you on your toes

Over the last several years, I have had the opportunity to speak with a number of different people about their businesses and their jobs. One of the things I have noticed about those people who truly love what they do is that they tend to be in jobs that have a high degree of variance from day to day. The best jobs it seems are also the most challenging.

As I think about my own role as publisher of the four Trail Miller Co. newspapers I know that one of the most stressful, but also most interesting things about my job is the fact that I often don’t know what to expect from day to day. The news in general is surprising, but I have found that the day to day operations of the newspaper business also brings a bevy of surprises.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/