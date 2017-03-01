Betty Rexroat was born the first of six children of Betty JoAnn Richardson in Ulysses, Kansas on September 24, 1932 to parents Richard and Maude Irene Richardson.

She married Clarence Allred and moved to Oklahoma where they started their family.Betty raised her daughters and began working in the medical field where she proudly completed her education becoming a Certified Nurse Assistant and Certified Medical Assistant. She continued her career in the medical field caring for others until she retired. She later married George Rexroat of Ulysses, Kan. where they enjoyed a life of traveling around the west collecting antiques and treasures.

Betty suffered a stroke in 2015 and was brought back to Hennessey where she lived out her remaining days under the care of her children and the Hennessey Care Center until she passed away on Feb. 23, 2017.

Betty enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing and most of all caring for others.

She is known for her witty comments and her strength being strong willed, tough and independent.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings: Wayne Richardson, Richard Richardson, Patricia Ratliff and Linda Reed.

She is survived by one brother, Don Richardson of Loco and daughters Jane Hicks of Norman, Barb Kester of Thomas and Luann Allred of Hennessey, as well as nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

The family will have a private memorial to celebrate Betty’s life.