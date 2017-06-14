Billy Allen Davis, Jr.

Billy Allen “Bubba” Davis, Jr. passed away tragically Tuesday, June 06, 2017, at Okeene, Oklahoma. His service will be held on June 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Stinnett, Texas. He was born January 04, 1997, in Dumas, Texas to Kelly Hodges and Billy Allen Davis Sr. He lived most of his young life in Stinnett, Texas. In 2013 he moved to Elk City, Oklahoma for his sophomore year of high school. In 2015 Billy moved to Hennessey, Oklahoma. He was a proud Hennessey High School Eagle graduate. Billy loved to fish and hunt. He loved the outdoors; camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, fishing, hunting, fishing, and hunting! (lol) He had one life goal; to buy and restore a 1983 Chevy pickup. While that dream never came to fruition, his mom has promised to get it done for him, as his life was cut short way too soon. At 16, he went to work at Wolf Creek Lobo, where he met a lot of his friends. He worked there for the following summer as well. On his 18th birthday he applied at Mustang Heavy Haul and got his first “real” job as a man. He was employed with the company as a swamper. His coworkers nicknamed him “Icepick” because of his size and “Politician” because he knew and talked to EVERYONE! He never stopped talking about the people he met or the job he was doing. He was extremely mature for such a young man. Billy financed his first vehicle, a 2017 Red Dodge pickup truck at 20 years of age. Billy developed long lasting friendships and ties and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He knew no strangers! He may have been small in stature, but he was all heart. He would help anyone. The pain felt by his sudden loss cannot be described in words. The void it has left will never be filled. He has made his family very proud. He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Darrell Hodges, great grandfather: Bobby Phelan, great grandparents: Jesse and Evelyn Hodges, and great great grandmother: Edna Phelan Survivors are: mother: Kelly Hodges and Step-father Thomas Pace of Hennessey, OK; sister, Shyanna Thomas and husband Rowdy of West Plains, MO; brother, Kelten Davis of Hennesey, OK; two step sisters, Sandra Pace of Mustang, OK and Brandy Pace of Enid, OK; grandmother, Duella Nixon and husband (“Pops”) Roy of Stinnett, TX; grandfather, Otis Davis and wife Beverly of Trent, TX; grandfather, Donald Pace and wife Della of Abilene, TX; aunts, Melissa Hodges and Brian Hampton of Houston, TX, Renea Nixon of Borger, TX; Angie Hodges of Fritch, TX; Tiffany Poff and husband Steve of Mesquite, TX; and Yvonne Chaney and husband Donnie of Amarillo, TX; uncles, James Nixon and wife Haley of Stinnett, TX; and Roy Arthur Nixon of Stinnett, TX; nephew, Ryder Thomas of West Plains, MO; niece, Harliegh Thomas of West Plains, MO; his father, Billy Allen Davis, Sr. of Texline, TX and many other relatives and friends FAMILY REQUEST CASUAL DRESS FOR SERVICE!! JEANS AND CAMO PREFERRED Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett, Texas.