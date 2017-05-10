Birthdays and horse races

Friday marked another birthday in a long string of birthdays. Being a May baby has some benefits. Generally, my birthday coincides with the first Saturday in May, which for those of you not schooled on horse racing is the date for the Kentucky Derby. As a boy I kind of grew up on horse racing. I had family engaged in the business in Louisiana and spent time with my father and others watching a wide range of horse races. Having a birthday near, sometimes even on, the date of the Kentucky Derby therefore paid dividends. As a boy, we actually took a trip to Churchill Downs to attend the Derby and I have since also gone twice as an adult.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am not some kind of hardened horse gambler, just someone who grew up with a love for the sport of kings. Having spent some time around thoroughbred race horses I have grown to appreciate the animals in a very close and personal way. While these horses are bred to run, they are also quite majestic creatures.

