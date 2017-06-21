Blaser from OCU leads USA to Toyota Junior World Cup win

NAGOYA, Japan

Oklahoma City University men’s golf coach Kyle Blaser guided the U.S. boys team to victory Friday in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club.

The United States posted its second consecutive victory and seventh overall win in the event. Frank Capan of the United States took the individual win.

Team USA turned in a 207- 212-209-203–831 to finish four strokes ahead of Japan. The United States entered the final round trailing Japan by four shots.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/