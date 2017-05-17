Blehm signs with Southwestern Christian

Cale Blehm signs a letter of intent with Southwestern Christian University in Bethany for a track scholarship in the long jump. Joining the HHS 2017 graduate at the table on Monday is boys track coach, Mark Ryan; his mother, Kelly Bullis, Cale and Southwestern Christian University track and field director Ron Mitchell.

