Blehm takes first at state in deadlift.

Eagle Cale Blehm had a great deadlift pull of 435 lbs. to finish first in the deadlift Saturday at a state meet, said coach Rick Luetjen.

Twelve students qualified and attended the state power lifting meet Saturday in Prague where they competed against more than 30 small schools for individual and team points.

Students who placed were Brooks Leu, 6th in the 242 class, just 5 lbs out of a top five medal, pulling a personal best 560 lbs. in the deadlift. Aidan Craun finished 8th in the 168 class just 40 lbs. out of the top five. Daniel Ortega finished 10th in the 198 class just 25 lbs. out of top five medal contention. Dillon Joyce finished 10th in the 181 class and Blehm finished 10th in the 145 lb. class.

Others competing were Kevin Suarez, Javier Guevara, Jaylen Goff, Wesley Hardin, Dalton Joyce, Joseph Matousek and Canaan Thompson.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/