Board buys new FFA truck

Hennessey school board members spent close to half an hour discussing the purchase of a new truck for the school’s Future Farmers of America program before settling on a 2017 Ford F250 from Boeckman Ford in Kingfisher.

Hennessey Ag teacher and FFA sponsor Jorge Huizar was present to discuss with the board the possible purchase of a new vehicle. Huizar said that the current FFA vehicle, a Dodge truck, has just over 129,000 miles. Huizar said that while his personal preference would be for the district to purchase a diesel vehicle he would have a hard time selling such a purchase to the board due to the significant difference in initial cost, maintenance and fuel costs.

