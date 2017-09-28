Board moves forward on loan for sewer project

The Board of Trustees of Hennessey voted unanimously early Monday morning to approve executing professional service agreements and authorizing Municipal Finance Services to pursue financing with Branch Banking and Trust in the principal amount of $480,000. The vote occurred during the Hennessey Utilities Authority portion of the meeting, which was conducted prior to a special meeting of the town board.

The sewer project has been discussed for a few years and involves putting a lift station on the north side of SH 51 so that sewer service can be provided there.

