Board talks about TV commercials to promote the community events

KJ FilmWorks made a presentation to the town board for 30 second TV commercials to promote town events. Jack Quirk, owner of KJ FlimWorks said that donuts would start and end the same, but the middle could be changed to advertise spaciᴀc events.“What started as just marketing the wine festival, turned into an annual program to market all of our events ,” said Quirk.

“When we don’t have an event we would market amenities of our town. It’s something I always wanted to do here, but we just never had that momentum we have now with the wine festival and some of the other things we have going on,” Quirk said at the board’s special meeting Tues., June 20.

