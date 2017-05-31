Board votes again to place Dome west of high school

“That’s not what people voted for!” Tammy Henderson told school board members last week when they discussed new Plans A, B, and other options about the placement of the $10.5 million tornado shelter/multi-purpose building and gym.

“The citizens of this town already don’t trust you” Henderson said from the audience, “and you make liars out of all of us who supported the bond issue to build this.”

