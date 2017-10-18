The funeral for Bobby W. Gardner, 80 will be at 2:00 PM Saturday October 14, 2017 at Dover Christian Church officiated by Matt Barrie. Burial will follow at Dover Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home, Hennessey. Bobby was born in Brock, Oklahoma on March 13, 1937 to John Arthur and Mary Ethel Bigham Gardner and died Wednesday October 11, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. He married Ethel Ingle in Dover on September 10, 1970. Bobby was a member of Dover Christian Church. He was a truck driver for Western Tank Trucks and Beard Oil Company. He is survived by his wife Ethel of the home; three sons Bobby Glen Gardner and wife Trena, Bryon Wayne Gardner and fiancé` Andrea Blaswitz, John Boyd Gardner and wife Kelly; one daughter Julie Lorene Gardner, one sister Thelma Anderson; eleven grandchildren and thirteen Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Gene Gardner, Berlin Gardner, Gilbert Gardner; three sisters Geraldine Butler, Neva Lee Strickland and Opal Lee. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Dover Christian Church Mission Team Fund with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.