Bond denied for Enid man charged with first-degree murder

Bond was denied Thursday afternoon for a 23-year-old Enid man charged with first-degree murder in a February fatality collision on U.S. 81 that caused the death of Hennessey resident, John Matousek.

Beki Bajo Jr. was arraigned by Special District Judge Jason Seigars with charges of first-degree murder while in the commission of aggravated eluding a police officer. It is punishable by life, life without parole or death.

