Budget a Priority

This is a busy time in the House of Representatives as we continue to consider legislation and work on balancing the state budget.

Last week, the House voted to give the Department of Human Services $34 million in supplemental funding for this fiscal year. This allows developmentally disabled adults and seniors on Medicaid to continue to receive medicine and services in their homes instead of having to move into an institutional setting.

House appropriations and budget subcommittees are meeting with state agencies to get an in-depth look at their fiscal year 2018 budgets. All representatives have been asked to rotate through each committee so they have a better appreciation of the state’s overall budget. We have to consider not just our current budget but long-term restructuring.

The House Appropriations & Budget Committee met this week to consider almost 20 Senate Bills. Other House committees also are meeting in advance of approaching deadlines. April 13 is the deadline for all Senate bills to pass in House committees, except for those considered by the full A&B Committee. That deadline is April 20. The floor deadline for third reading of bills and resolutions from the opposite chamber is April 27. If a bill passes as is, it goes to the governor. If it is amended, it goes back to the chamber of origin. If the amendment is not accepted, the bill could go to conference committee, where representatives and senators discuss final language.

