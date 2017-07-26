CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

Work started last week on sound systems south of First St. and north of Oklahoma Ave. in time for all to be able to hear the Pat Hennessey Parade announcer Sat., Aug. 12. The block between First St. and Oklahoma Ave. was put in a few years ago by the Hennessey United Assn. (formerly Hennessey 2010). The cost for installing two more blocks this year was spilt between the Town of Hennessey and Hennessey United. The work was bid $9,167.63 by Ford Audio Video, Okla. City. That’s the same company who did the first block a few years ago.

