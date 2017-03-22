Candidate’s questions and answers

The Town of Hennessey will hold its Municipal General Election on April 4, to decide who will serve on its town board.

Positions open this year are trustee and treasurer, both of which are four year terms.

This year’s candidates are Keith Meek, Wes Hardin, Richard W. Simunek and Logan Macy.

Keith Meek was a reserve officer with the Hennessey Police Department for eight years. He is currently a pipeline operator for Mustang Gas Products, where he’s worked since 2011, and a reserve deputy sheriff for the Kingfisher County Sheriff ’s office.

He graduated from Hennessey High School in 1995 and attended the University of Central Oklahoma for two years, but didn’t graduate. Previous employment includes Thurmond-McGlothlin, from 2006-2011, and Seaboard Foods, from 1997-2006.

In addition to serving as a reserve officer, Meek is a member of the First Baptist Church of Hennessey, the Hennessey Educational School Foundation and Coronado Masonic Lodge No. 56 EA. He is married to Christy Hunter. They have two children: Reese, age four, and Sutton, age one.

