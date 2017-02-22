The funeral for Carl Vincent Firestone, 82, Hennessey, will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25, 2017 at Dover Christian Church officiated by Rev. Fred Jones. Burial will follow at Dover Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.Carl was born at Kingfisher on June 9, 1934 to Ralph and Pearl Forrest Firestone and died Tues., Feb. 14, 2017 at his home in Hennessey. While Carl Firestone was visiting Oklahoma City with friends Carl met Pat Tennery. They were married Dec. 14, 1958 in Kingfisher. They were married for 57 loving years. Carl’s career moved the family from Lawton to Wichita Falls, Texas to Tulsa and back to Lawton. For a few years Carl and Pat owned a farm near Marlow. When Carl retired they bought five acres near Hennessey in Kingfisher County. Carl and Pat joined the Dover Christian Church and were very blessed to have many good friends. Carl is survived by two daughters Charlene and husband David, Janet and husband Michael; one son Robert and wife Monica; four grandchildren Bethany, Kristin, Kyle and Aaron; nine great-grandchildren; one brother Harvey Firestone and wife Valerie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat and four brothers. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Dover Christian Church with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.