Charles Leroy Mize Sr. of Stratford, Oklahoma was born July 4, 1951 to Albert Raymond Mize and Betty (Oliver) Mize in Poteau, Oklahoma. He passed away at Ada, Oklahoma on March 9, 2017 at the age of 65.

Services were held at 2:00 pm on Mon., March 13, 2017 at Free Will Baptist Church in Stratford, Oklahoma. Officiating was Rev. Lewis Perry and burial was at Greenhill cemetery in Lindsay, Oklahoma.

He served our country in the United States Army and served in Vietnam.

He lived in the Hennessey and Maysville areas before moving to Stratford 13 years ago. He was married to Letha Thompson on August 29, 2013 in Ada, Oklahoma. He made his living driving a truck and was a member of the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association.

He is preceded in death by; his parents, one brother Albert, two grandsons, Domm Garrett III, Charles Leroy Mize III, (Chucky), two great-grandsons Joshua Allen, and Marcus Lee Garrett.

He is survived by; his wife Letha Mize of the home, one son, Charles Leroy (Speedy) Mize Jr. and wife B.J., Dibble, Oklahoma; two step sons; Lesslie Stanford, Norman, Oklahoma; Cameron Stanford, of the home, four daughters, Deann Sparks & husband Scott, Talihina, Oklahoma; Ammy Wood, Maysville, Oklahoma; Rosa Dudgeon & husband Jacob, Lindsay, Oklahoma; Misty Dudgeon & husband Chris, Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma; two sisters Louise Clements & husband Steve, Hennessey, Oklahoma; Margaret Aycox, Enid, Oklahoma, and 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Pallbearers were David Lewis, Bradley Lewis, Jim Henson, Terry Hillis, Marvin Stewart, Coby Henson, David O'Neill, and Gregory Burton. Honorary Pallbearers were his sons-in-law, and grandsons.