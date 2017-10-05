Choate at Las Vegas Hotel During Sunday Shooting

Levi Choate, a 2003 HHS grad, is at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

He is only two floors down from the shooter who killed more than 50 people and injured more than 500 others Sunday night.

Levi wasn’t hurt.

He slept through the melee that happened during a country music festival with Jason Aldean on the Vegas Strip that started at about 10 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/