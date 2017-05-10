Citizens voice concerns over code enforcement warnings

Several citizens came to the Hennessey Town Board of Trustees meeting Monday night to voice their concerns over warnings received from the town’s recently retained code enforcement officer, Jerome Allen.

At the board’s last meeting, the trustees voted to contract with Allen for four months at a cost of $700 per month. During Monday’s meeting, several citizens, all of whom had received so called “red tags,” were present to ask the council questions about why they had received the tags on their doors and in their mail boxes. Mayor Bert Gritz explained to the citizens that the tags were simply warnings and were the first step in the process.

