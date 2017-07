Cousins Tori Roller and Brandt Franks participate in K101 Classic Bowl. Roller also was a member of the Senior Honor Squad.Tori is the daughter of David and Carol Roller and Brandt is the son of Clinton and Carly Franks. Both are the grandchildren of D.A. and Charlene Franks of Hennessey.

