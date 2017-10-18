Clyde Eugene Crosswhite, age 88, of Piedmont, Oklahoma passed away on October 12, 2017, while at home. He now lives with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. He was born February 7, 1929, in Dover, Oklahoma to Frank and Ethel Crosswhite. He was a devout Christian and a loving Husband and Father. He graduated from Dover High School and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Clyde married the love of his life, Violet Minervia Ricks on September 5, 1951; and they made their homes in Florida, Illinois and Oklahoma. He served our great nation as a Military Police sergeant in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a lot of hobbies including hunting, skeet shooting as an accomplished AA shooter winning many competitions, and flying model airplanes. His favorite hobby was flying. He was a pilot at heart and as the saying goes, “I’d rather be flying,” it was truly his wishes to the very end. In 1982, he surpassed one (1) Million miles of safe flying. Clyde was enjoying his retirement and sharing it with his children and many friends. During his working years, he was employed at Aero Commander in Bethany, Oklahoma as a Technical Representative and ground school instructor; then he loved to Danville, Illinois where he flew for Hyster Company; then finally returned to Yukon, Oklahoma where he was a pilot for CR Anthony’s Company. Upon retirement from flying, he was a great farmer and cattleman in Kingfisher County. Clyde was preceded in death by his loving wife Violet, parents Frank and Ethel, brother Harold Crosswhite, and grandsons Matthew and Justin Oney. He is survived by his son Noel Crosswhite and wife Lorna; daughters Brenda Collins and husband Bobby; Glenda McDaniel and husband Eldon; Lisa Bass and husband Charles; loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty Terrell and brother Dan Crosswhite and many other relatives and friends. We will celebrate and honor Clyde’s life with a Graveside Service on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Hennessey Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Hennessey Senior Center at 3 p.m. “You only have to open your eyes to see the Hand of God.”