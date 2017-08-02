County calls election to fund a new jail with quarter-cent tax

Kingfisher County’s 81-year-old jail has been nothing but headaches due to its upkeep and condition, say county commissioners. Last week they did more than discuss the problem. They called for a Nov. 14 quartercent sales tax election to build a new jail.

The county sales tax would run for 10 years, or until $15 million is collected, whichever comes first. The jail is located south of the courthouse, and county officials have talked about the deteriorating facility for several years.

Chairman and Dist. 2 Comm. Ray Alan Shimanek, Hennessey, has been a proponent of a new jail. “Its purpose and needs have far out-served its purpose and needs to be replaced,” Sheriff Dennis Banther has told commissioners at previous meetings.

