County will buy land for new jail

Kingfisher County Commissioners will probably vote next week to buy 10 acres of land as the site for a new county jail, said County Commissioner Ray Alan Shimanek of Hennessey.

He said commissioners went over the contract to pay Vincent Rother of Okarche $350,000 for the land at their Monday morning meeting, but they had a slight change to the contract and they want their attorney, assistant district attorney Eric Epplin, to look over the contract before they sign on the dotted line.

