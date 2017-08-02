Crazy weathermen ruin TV

In my time here in Oklahoma I have experienced a number of really positive situations. I have met many wonderful people and have come to truly enjoy my time here. Most of what I have experienced has been positive, but as with everything, there are always a few clouds even on the sunniest day.

One of my pet peeves is the amount of time and coverage spent on inclement weather here in Oklahoma, specifically by the Oklahoma City channels.

I get it.

Oklahoma gets really bad storms, but so do many other parts of the country.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/