Cross Country results from the Watonga meet

Watonga held its cross country meet on Sat., Sept. 2. The Hennessey boys team scored tenth place overall in the 4K run, the girls finished fourteenth in the 2500 run. Middle school boys placed third in the 2500 run and the middle school girls scored sixth in the 1738 run.

Placing for the boys in the 4K run were: Ivan Fraire, 16:19.72, Arturo Sanchez, 16:59.02; Ethan Jones, 18:55.34, Leo Luevanos, 20:22.91, MaxDiaz, 21:37.91.

