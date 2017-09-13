David Earl Troyer, Hennessey, was born Sept. 8, 1942, to Leo D. Troyer and Ollie K. (Alexander) Troyer at home in Hennessey. David passed from this life on Sept. 9, 2017, at the age of 75. He graduated from Hennessey High School in 1960 then attended Northern Oklahoma College and OSU. David worked in the oil field, concrete construction, and television tower construction. David married Catherine M. Vaverka Nov. 27, 1964, in Stillwater, Okla. They have one daughter, Ann Dee. David is survived by his wife Cathy of Hennessey; one daughter Ann Dee and Scott Swanson of Texas; one grandson Kaleb Swanson of California; two brothers Kelly Troyer of Hennessey, Tim and Julie Troyer of Sharpsburg, Georgia; one sister Linda and Jim Wilson of Hennessey. He will also be missed by many brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family services will be held at a later date.