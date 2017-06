David Moreno is safe during a game in the Perry tournament. The tournament took place Thurs. May 25-Sat. May 27. Hennessey lost 10-2 to Pioneer on Thurs., but won their next game against Perry on Fri., 9-8. It lost their final game against Blackwell 6-4.

