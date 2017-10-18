Deadline is Friday to register to vote in Nov. 14 election

Iff you are not a registered voter, but want to vote in the Tues., Nov. 14 county-wide sales tax election then you need to apply for voter registration by this Friday (Oct. 20).

Voter applications are available at the Hennessey Public Library and at the county election board (Room 8) in the courthouse in Kingfisher.

U.S. citizens who live in Oklahoma and are 18 years or older may apply to become registered voters.

Forms must be received at the county election board by Friday to be assured that you will receive a voter identification card in time for the Nov. 14 election.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/