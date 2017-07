The Hennessey six and under team, the Dodgers, completed their season with a 16-1-1 record. Their longest winning streak was 16 consecutive games. They beat the Chisholm Longhorns for the Championship on Wed., June 28, 2017, and won the regular season for the EJRT six and under league in Enid.

