Don’t worry, budget issues are a dime a dozen

Late last week and early this week I have been chatting a bit with our area legislators about the budget issues that are speeding towards a cliff with no end in sight, at least not yet. People here in Oklahoma will tell me that this is pretty standard for our leaders here in the state.

Not that this will make anyone feel any better but budget issues are really an American institution. Every single state I have ever lived in does exactly the same thing as Oklahoma is currently doing. Basically wait till the end to try to resolve a mess they know has been in existence for some time, and do so haphazardly at the last minute, while working overtime to get the job done.

Interestingly, they will applaud their success of avoiding a budget crisis when they finally do make a deal, only to realize another gaping hole next year to fill and of course the process will repeat itself over again.

