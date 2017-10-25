Donald Ray Haymaker passed away peacefully October 15, 2017 at the age of 85 at the Hennessey Care Center. He was the son of R. V. and Alta Haymaker. Don married Billie Harris May 15, 1953. From this union came one son Eldon Haymaker and one daughter Queena Haymaker Walker. Don spent his early life as a dairyman and farmer. He spent many years doing the work that he loved. Later in life he worked for Seaboard Farms and Kingfisher County District #2. Dons love of his life were his great-grandchildren and his loyal dog Daisy. He spent a lot of time with his friends and family visiting on his back patio enjoying stories of the past and memories they had all made. Don is preceded in death by his parents R. V. and Alta, one son Eldon and one brother Jim Haymaker. He is survived by daughter Queena Walker and husband Ron of Oklahoma City; daughter-in-law Janie Haymaker of Hennessey; one granddaughter Misti Pendergraft and husband Lance; one grandson Brandon Haymaker, all of Hennessey, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were at 2:00 PM Thursday October 19, 2017 at Dover Christian Church officiated by Rev. Fred Jones. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Dover Christian Church or Hennessey Care center with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.