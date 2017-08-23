The funeral for Dorothy Buford, 91 will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday August 19, 2017, at Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Jimmy Berkenbile. Burial will follow at Hennessey Cemetery. Dorothy was born in Reece, Kansas on July 15, 1926, to William Ray and Gladys Kerr Prather and died Tues., Aug 15, 2017, at Hennessey Care Center. Dorothy married J. R. Buford in Las Vegas, Nev. She is survived by her husband J. R. of the home; one son Ronnie Bocox and wife Barbara of British Columbia; four grandchildren Adam Bocox, Devin Bocox, Jon Bocox, Carla Townsend and two great-grandsons Tysen Townsend and Jude Bocox. Dorothy was preceded in death by one son Robert Bocox, one sister Phyllis Call, two brothers Raymond Prather and Carl Prather.