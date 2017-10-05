A drive to remember: celebrating 150 years of the Chisholm Trail

When learning about Oklahoma’s vast history most of us have to settle for a museum visit or some photographs pulled from grandparents closets. However, Hennessey resident Fred Petrolia had the chance to experience trials and successes of a cattle drive recently in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.

“We tried to recreate it the best that we could. We tried to keep it as real as possible,” Petrolia said.

The group, organized by Carmen Schultz and Jerica Lockwood, moved 108 head of cattle from Pond Creek Oklahoma up to Wichita Kansas. The trip totaled 126 miles.

“I was one hundred percent ready for it,” Petrolia said.

